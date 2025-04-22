Gardening Stars for Earth Day ... Good Chives Only!

Another day, another star who's soiled themselves ... But since it's Earth Day, you know you wanna plow these gardening stars ... After all, it IS a day to celebrate Mother Nature and display acts of kindness to our planet 🌎.

Staying on trend in Hollywood, Tyler Cameron ripped off his shirt and showed off his lean greens, while David Beckham literally "bent it like Beckham' -- getting on all fours to plant his goodies, and comedian Jimmy O. Yang cleaned up his gardens and was lookin' fresh!

"Jennifer Garner Gardener" -- who grows her own food, ie: vegetables, fruits and herbs -- here in Los Angeles, also restores her family farm in Oklahoma ... talk about having a green thumb!!!