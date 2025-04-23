Comedian Fortune Feimster Separates From Wife ... Divorce Filing Looms!!!

Comedian Fortune Feimster is hurtling towards a divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Fortune and her wife, Jacquelyn Smith, recently separated and Fortune is planning to file for divorce.

It's unclear what caused the split or when they separated ... but our sources say Fortune has been telling people in her orbit about the split more recently ... so it sounds pretty fresh.

Fortune and Jacquelyn, a schoolteacher, started dating way back in 2016 ... they got engaged in early 2018 and in October 2020 they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The estranged couple does not have any children together.

Fortune made her TV debut in 2010 on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" ... and she's famous for her role as Colette in "The Mindy Project." She also has acting credits on "The L Word" reboot, "The L Word: Generation Q."

We reached out to Fortune's camp ... so far, no word back.