'Criminal Minds' Stars Zach Gilford And Kiele Sanchez Are Getting Divorced

Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez played a husband and wife on 'Criminal Minds' and they were married in real life too ... but now they're estranged, because he just filed for divorce.

Zach beelined it to court Friday and filed to divorce his actress wife after 12 years of marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

The actor, who also starred in the NBC series "Friday Night Lights" as quarterback Matt Saracen, is going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. He does not list a date of separation, claiming it is "TBD."

Zach and Kiele got hitched way back in December 2012 and they have two minor children ... 7-year-old Zeppelin and 4-year-old Revel ... and Zach is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

Play video content SEPTEMBER 2014 TMZ.com

He also checked the box to award Kiele spousal support. It's unclear if there is a prenup.