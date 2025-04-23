Parents Should Have Option for Kids to Skip LGBTQ+ Readings in School, Lawyer Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Little kids are being indoctrinated in public schools through readings from LGBTQ+ books ... and parents should have the power to prevent their kids from consuming that content ... according to a lawyer on a case being heard by the Supreme Court.

Eric Baxter is representing a group of Maryland parents who are objecting to books about gay and transgender characters being read in elementary schools, and he joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday to lay out their argument.

The case went before SCOTUS this week and Eric says all parents want is the right to have their kids opt out of readings from books where some controversial topics are explored ... like sexuality, same-sex marriages and gender identity.

Eric says the books are way too sensitive for elementary students .... and he says the rules are backwards because high schoolers can opt out of sex ed, but little kids are being forced to sit through book readings about LGBTQ+ issues.

He says parents are objecting on the basis of religion ... and he says the problem is limited to book readings, not history lessons.

It's a peek into a big SCOTUS case ... with a ruling set to come down soon.