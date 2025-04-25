Man Leaps Through Window to Escape Argument With Girlfriend, on Video

Play video content Newsflare

A man in China has been watching way too many cartoons ... 'cause he took the short exit out of what looks like an argument -- throwing himself through a window in a wild clip.

The incident went down in the Yuhua District of Changsha City, Hunan Province early this month ... with cameras capturing a man and woman who look like they're having a heated discussion.

There's no audio, so we can't tell exactly what they're saying ... but, clearly this dude thinks better of continuing their tête-à-tête and hurls himself into the window.

He doesn't do any damage to the glad the first time, and she tries to stop him ... but, if at first you don't succeed -- back up and run even faster at it, just like this dude!

He crashes through the window on the second attempt ... and a different camera across the street captured him rolling to a stop on the sidewalk before dashing off into the night. FWIW, there appears to be a wide-open door just feet away from the couple the guy could've opted for instead.

The hotel reportedly confirmed the incident a few days after it all happened -- adding the man already paid for the damage -- so no harm, no foul, we suppose.

The local police have also reportedly said the two were a couple, not strangers -- with the incident caused by a fight that brought out the man's inner Roger Rabbit ... albeit leaving a large hole instead of a perfect imprint of his body behind.

Officers say they didn't intervene because neither the man, woman, nor hotel filed a report.