Australian Identical Twins Give In Sync Interview About Alleged Armed Carjacking

A couple of identical twins from Australia are going viral for an interview they gave to a local news outlet covering an alleged armed carjacker ... because they're talking at the same time and saying the exact same things.

holy shit there is nothing that can prepare you for when they cut to the interview pic.twitter.com/UA9iVIyCIm — microplastics envelope filter (@DiabolicalSpuds) April 21, 2025 @DiabolicalSpuds

Ya gotta see the video ... Bridgette Powers and Paula Powers are totally on the same page as they recall how they and their mother found themselves in the middle of a scary incident on Steve Irwin Way in Queensland.

The twins have the same voice, the same cadence and the same thoughts ... and it's pretty wild to hear them talking in unison.