Australian Identical Twins Give In Sync Interview About Alleged Armed Carjacking

Australian Identical Twins We're On The Same Page ... Viral In Sync Interview!!!

A couple of identical twins from Australia are going viral for an interview they gave to a local news outlet covering an alleged armed carjacker ... because they're talking at the same time and saying the exact same things.

Ya gotta see the video ... Bridgette Powers and Paula Powers are totally on the same page as they recall how they and their mother found themselves in the middle of a scary incident on Steve Irwin Way in Queensland.

The twins have the same voice, the same cadence and the same thoughts ... and it's pretty wild to hear them talking in unison.

