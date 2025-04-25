Russian General Killed In Car Bombing Near Moscow on Video

In a scene out of a Hollywood movie, a senior Russian general was killed when a car he was walking next to exploded ... and it's all on video.

The fatal car bombing went down in broad daylight Friday in Balashikha, Russia ... a city near Moscow.

Video shows a man who Russian authorities say is General Yaroslav Moskalik strolling down a sidewalk, when suddenly a parked car explodes ... killing him and leaving a bloody mess.

Russia's Investigative Committee says the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device packed with shrapnel ... hidden inside a Volkswagen Golf.

Someone just so happened to be filming the car as Moskalik walked by and died in the blast.

It's unclear who's behind the bombing ... no one has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Moskalik was a Lieutenant General and the deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.