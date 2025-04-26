Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively, Video Timeline of Their Legal War

Play video content TMZ.com

The "It Ends with Us" film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, might now be best remembered for its lead actors, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, going to war before, during and after making the movie.

What began as creative differences between Blake and Justin, who also directed the movie, turned into on-set tension, arguments and finally ... a complex legal war over alleged sexual harassment and smear campaigns.

TMZ's been covering the drama, and breaking stories -- from the film's set to the lawsuits -- so, we've got the full timeline of events. Go ahead, grab a snack and follow along ... because the drama never ends with these two