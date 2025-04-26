Melania Trump's Best Photos for Her 55th Birthday

Melania Trump turned 55 Saturday, and despite years of stressful White House livin', she's still looking as vibrant as ever ... and, we've got some of her best photos for you to peruse.

The First Lady's back in the White House after a four-year hiatus ... raising her initiative Be Best - a campaign focused on the kids' wellbeing -- to huge heights since President Donald Trump's first term began in 2017.

Melania was born in Slovenia back in 1970 -- which makes her the first First Lady born outside the United States ... though before she took the office, she embarked on a very successful modeling career.

Check out this pic of Melania from back in 2000, just a few years after she moved to the U.S. ... she looks fierce on that red carpet.

While Donald and Melania's relationship was on and off during the late '90s and early aughts, the two got engaged in 2004 and married in '05 -- and, they've remained together ever since.

Rumors of distance between the two have percolated through the years ... but, Melania's usually right by his side when it counts -- including at Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday.