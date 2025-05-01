21 Charli D'Amelio Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 21st Bday!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

21 Charli D'Amelio Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 21st Birthday!!!

Published
Charli D'Amelio Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio is celebrating her 21st birthday today, so we graciously grabbed her hottest shots to kick off the big day!

Ever since her 2019 emergence as a viral star, Charli's been dancin' up a storm in Hollywood! But today's not about her pristine dance moves ...

0430-Charli-D'Amelio-Hot-Shots-Sub2

This Connecticut cutie knows how to own a bikini selfie -- Check out this side by side of D'Amelio workin' her magic and workin' with a couple different poses.

0430-Charli-D'Amelio-Hot-Shots-Sub3

She tends to switch up the swimwear vibes too ... Here's a mirror selfie featuring a stringy white 2 piece ...

Hit up our hot shots gallery and send this D'Amelio sister your best 😘!

Happy Birthday, Charli!

