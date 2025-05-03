Bomb Detonates in Woman's Hand in Greece, Killing Her

A woman was killed in Greece over the weekend after a bomb she was allegedly carrying through the streets exploded.

According to reports ... a 38-year-old unidentified woman was carrying around a live bomb in northern Greece when the bomb detonated in her hands, killing her around 5 AM on Saturday.

In photos from the scene, you can see the destruction left behind from the explosion. Complete storefronts and cars are totaled from the blast.

Authorities believe the woman was planning on planting the bomb outside a local bank's ATM, but it detonated before she got to the location. The woman was rushed to the hospital but later died from the injuries she suffered in the blast. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.