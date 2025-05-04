Seal Serenades Daughter at Her 21st Birthday Party in Miami

Play video content Media Monsters

Seal and Heidi Klum's daughter turned 21 over the weekend, and it was complete with a heartfelt serenade from her famous father.

The model celebrated her milestone birthday in the early hours at Miami club, E11EVEN. Leni showed up around 1 AM in a party bus with around 20 friends.

The group sat at a VIP table, where a glowing sign bearing Leni’s name lit up and a parade of oversized alcohol bottles set the tone for the night.

But, the most unforgettable moment of the night came shortly after 2:15 AM when Seal took the stage to deliver an acoustic performance of his hit song, "Kiss from a Rose." The emotional tribute had the entire club in awe.

The moment was followed by two renditions of "Happy Birthday" led by Seal.

50 Cent arrived at the hot spot around 3:30 AM to crank the party into high gear. The rapper ran through a string of his biggest hits, including "P.I.M.P.," "Magic Stick," "Candy Shop," and "In Da Club." Seal was spotted in the crowd dancing, filming the set on his phone.

Meanwhile, Leni's mother -- Supermodel Heidi Klum -- Posted a loving tribute with throwback photos of Leni as a baby. 👶🩷