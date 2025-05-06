Chase Briscoe Says Netflix Did 'Awesome Job' With Twin Births On 'Full Speed'

Play video content TMZSports.com

NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe says the folks at Netflix were a godsend when his wife went into labor with twins ... telling TMZ Sports having the "Full Speed" cameras rolling for the whole thing actually calmed their nerves!!

Briscoe -- along with drivers like Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell -- is featured in the second season of the hit show ... and while the project covers the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, it also chronicles the Joe Gibbs Racing driver's family expanding by two!!

Briscoe told us the opportunity to have professionals capture baby Cooper and Collins' big debut to the world was a deciding factor in being a part of the second installment of the series ... and he was thrilled with the results.

"[My wife, Marissa, and I] talked about it and the big thing for us was, we know we're not gonna film it as good as Netflix would. It'll live forever in this way and it'll be something we can show our kids as we get older."

"It was amazing. Netflix did an awesome job," he added. "Literally, we left the house, I think, at 4:30 in the morning to go to the hospital and they were at our front door and following us every step of the way."

"It was neat to kind of be able to have them be a part of it. And truthfully, I think it made both of us less nervous going into the pregnancy and heading to the delivery room, just because it kind of got our mind off all that. So, it was good for all of us, I think."