Raccoon Grabs Pipe & Puts it to Mouth During Woman's Arrest, on Video

It seems Rocket Raccoon's fallen on hard times ... 'cause instead of saving the Marvel Universe, he's smoking meth in Ohio -- or, at least a raccoon that looks like him is.

Body cam footage from in Springfield Township, Ohio Monday evening is going viral after an officer pulled a woman over and told her she had a warrant out for her arrest.

After putting her in cuffs, he goes back to the car ... and finds a raccoon sitting in the front seat -- hands wrapped around a glass cylinder.

The officer claims it's a "meth pipe" ... and, he's giggling while watching the raccoon playing with it.

A person standing nearby tries to take it from the little creature -- she doesn't want him to have it, she says -- but, the cop grabs her arm and says it's evidence while he tries to coax it away from the critter.

He takes away one pipe ... but, the raccoon -- who cops say is named "Chewy" -- grabs another and puts it to his lips like he plans on smoking it, once again sending the officer into hysterics.

According to cops, they then searched the vehicle and claim to have allegedly found a bulk amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and three used glass meth pipes.

The woman cops arrested -- 55-year-old Victoria Vidal -- has been charged possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

For anyone worried about Chewy -- he's unharmed ... no Peanut the Squirrel situation here. Cops are reaching out to the proper authorities to determine if Victoria had the right paperwork to keep him as a pet.