Mexican Model Yanet Garcia Thriving on Tropical Vacay With Thirst Traps
Yanet Garcia ... How Do Ya' Like My Tropical Thirst Traps?!
Mexican model and actress Yanet Garcia gave her 14-million-plus Instagram followers a hell of a show and took 'em straight to paradise with her vacay hot shots!
The location may be undisclosed, but her bikini buns were totally uncovered!
The 34-year-old displayed her curves on the balcony and flaunted her summer-ready bod in a variety of bikinis and beach looks -- including this neon green cut-out "cover" up.
Munchin' on some grub, Garcia totally kicked back and soaked up the serenity on her vacay ... must be nice!
