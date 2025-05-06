Mexican Model Yanet Garcia Thriving on Tropical Vacay With Thirst Traps

How Do Ya' Like My

Mexican model and actress Yanet Garcia gave her 14-million-plus Instagram followers a hell of a show and took 'em straight to paradise with her vacay hot shots!

The location may be undisclosed, but her bikini buns were totally uncovered!

The 34-year-old displayed her curves on the balcony and flaunted her summer-ready bod in a variety of bikinis and beach looks -- including this neon green cut-out "cover" up.

Munchin' on some grub, Garcia totally kicked back and soaked up the serenity on her vacay ... must be nice!