Justin Baldoni Closing Wayfarer Foundation Over Blake Lively Legal Strain

Justin Baldoni’s blown so much cash on his legal mess with Blake Lively that the charitable arm of his Wayfarer Studios has taken the hit -- and now it’s shutting down for good.

Sources with knowledge make it clear to TMZ the shutdown’s tied to the ongoing lawsuits and the toll that’s taken -- financially and emotionally -- on Baldoni and co-founder Steve Sarowitz, though Wayfarer Studios itself is still chugging along.

Sources tell us the closure is a gut punch, especially given the foundation’s powerful mission and impact -- funding causes from criminal justice reform to gender equality, LGBTQ rights, and uplifting diverse communities.

It's confirmed Steve’s already poured over $100M of his own money into the foundation’s partners -- and despite the shutdown, he’s still committed to delivering nearly $35M more this year, with some grants stretching into 2026.

Since Blake first filed her complaint on Dec. 21 -- accusing Justin of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign over their film "It Ends with Us" -- it’s been nonstop legal warfare, with lawsuits flying in both directions.