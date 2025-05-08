Rapper Big Boogie Conquers Fear of Chuck E. Cheese for Daughter's Bday

Memphis rapper Big Boogie has been known to say some outlandish things ... but he wasn't joking when he had to suck up his fear of Chuck E. Cheese -- to please his daughter!!!

Boog posted video of himself admitting he hasn't confronted the pizza-slicing rat since he ran away scared from the mascot as a kid, and his profession as a street rapper has kept him distanced from rodents ever since.

It's a moment of hilarity when Boogie and Chuck E. Cheese meet face to face, prompting the rapper into a wide-eyed stance ... but he manages to overcome his anxiety, at least for the moment.

Boogie kept his distance for the most part and wedged his daughter between himself and Big Chuck for a photo-op she'll likely tease him about when she gets older.

Never forget when rapper Big Boogie said he turned down a 5 MILLION dollar scholarship 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bCliouKJDh — Capo 𓆗 (@knowncapo) May 5, 2025 @knowncapo

That Charles Entertainment Cheese childhood trauma probably led to making decisions to turn down multimillion-dollar college scholarships ... but the party appeared to be a hit with the tykes, at least.