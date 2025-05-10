'General Hospital' Star Denise Alexander Dead at 85

Denise Alexander, best known for her role as Lesley Webber on "General Hospital" for years, has passed away.

The executive producer of "General Hospital," Frank Valentini, announced her death on Friday, remembering her as someone who "broke barriers on-screen and off."

He added ... "It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her."

Denise last appeared on the long-running soap in 2021 after returning for its anniversary shows in 2013 and 2019.

In addition to her iconic run on "General Hospital," Denise also appeared in "Days of Our Lives" between 1966 and 1973.

Denise was a natural-born actress, having first broken into showbiz at just 6 years old. But her talent didn't just propel her in front of the camera -- she also worked in radio and was an accomplished photographer as well.

She was also a scholar, graduating from UCLA with an English major and art minor. Afterward, she worked on some post-graduate studies while getting her feet wet in real estate.

The actress took a brief pause from showbiz during her time at university until "Days of Our Lives" writers Ted Corday and Betty Corday came knocking on her door with a role for the second time.

She accepted, telling the Schenectady Gazette in 1971 she's "thankful" she did.

Denise was married to Richard A. Colla, a director and producer she often collaborated with, until his death in 2021. They shared a daughter, Elizabeth.

Denise was 85.