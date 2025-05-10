TMZ's Timeline of Wildest Hollywood Pet Moments

From leashes to limelight, stars and their scene-stealing sidekicks are always serving paws and applause -- and TMZ's got the ultimate reel to prove it!

We’ve rounded up the wildest tail-wagging moments -- from Glenn Close ’s pup causing pure NYC chaos to a pooch at LAX sniffing out Mel Gibson and literally barking in for a TMZ exclusive.

As for Jared Leto ... well he became a cat at the Met Gala -- and when it comes to pet drama, there’ve been some truly paw-some tales: Pete Davidson got chewed out by PETA, Jack Harlow guarded his pup’s privacy like a pro, and J-Law? She barked back when a stranger touched hers. Iconic.