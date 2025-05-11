Hollywood Stars Celebrate Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day, and if one group of people that know how to give it up for their Mama Bears -- it's Hollywood's rich and famous.

Some of the biggest stars made sure to heap on tons of love and praise for their moms on Sunday, with tribute posts on social media. Some are mothers themselves, others were shouting out their baby mamas ... but almost everyone was expressing gratitude.

Notable posts included Kris Jenner who wrote ... "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers out there! Today we celebrate YOU. The love you give, the sacrifices you make, the strength you carry, and the way you hold your families together with so much heart!"

Lindsay Lohan shared a photo with her mom, Dina, writing ... "Happy Mother's Day to my mom and all the amazing moms out there!! Your love, strength, and grace mean everything. Today is for you!"

First time mom, Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared a photo of a baby shirt that read ... "You're doing a great job mama. Happy our 1st Mother's Day."

Teddi Mellencamp shared a carousel of photos with her kids writing ... "This is what Mother's Day is all about: Celebrating with moms you love and supporting one another"

Actress Sofia Vergara shared a photo with her son, Manolo and wrote "Feliz mothers day weekend to all the mamasitas!!"