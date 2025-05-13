Sean Penn Doubts Dylan Farrow's Sexual Assault Claims Against Woody Allen

Sean Penn’s openly skeptical of Dylan Farrow’s long-standing sexual assault allegations against her adoptive father Woody Allen -- in fact, he says he’d work with the controversial filmmaker again in a heartbeat if the project felt right.

The actor made it clear on "The Louis Theroux Podcast" that he's standing by Woody, who directed him back in 1999's "Sweet and Lowdown" -- explaining with allegations like these, you can never know 100% what really happened, and added they usually come from people he "wouldn’t trust with a dime."

Louis pushed back, asking if Penn was speaking generally, since in Woody’s case, the accusations came from Woody's estranged daughter Dylan and his journalist son Ronan Farrow. But Penn wasn’t having it, saying Louis called Ronan a "journalist," not him.

Theroux stood his ground, pointing out that Ronan’s respected in his field, but Penn wasn’t swayed -- he noted he'd never heard of any clinical psychologist or psychiatrist who’s ever dealt with pedophilia saying it only happens once in someone’s lifetime.

Penn also brought up the #MeToo movement, urging people to separate the facts from the moment. Bottom line, he made it clear that in his eyes, Woody's innocent until proven guilty.

Play video content CBS

Dylan accused Woody of molesting her when she was just 7 years old back in '92. Allen has always denied it, claiming his ex, Mia Farrow, fabricated the story after he started dating her other adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn -- who he later married.