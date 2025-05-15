Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Wrestling Legend Jim Ross Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Wrestling Legend Jim Ross I Have Cancer ... Surgery on Horizon

Published
jim ross neutral main getty
Getty

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross just revealed he's dealing with yet another health battle -- alerting his fans of his recent colon cancer diagnosis.

The 73-year-old AEW announcer shared the news on X on Thursday ... stating surgery will be scheduled in the next few weeks as he fights the disease.

jim ross sub getty swipe 2
Getty

"I appreciate your concern and support," Ross said.

Ross is a staple in the wrestling community -- he's a WWE Hall of Famer and has appeared in numerous promotions over several decades.

Unfortunately, he's had his fair share of medical issues ... and just last May, he opened up on an unexpected trip to the hospital for shortness of breath.

jim ross mick foley wwe sub getty swipe
Getty

He also struggled with Bell's Palsy, skin cancer and went under the knife for his hip as well.

Despite his health issues, he's maintained a role on the mic for AEW's big events.

Justin-Bieber-INLINE-PROMO-HULU

Toward the end of 2024, he said on his podcast he was trending in the right direction with his skin cancer ... saying, "Things are good over here."

Get well soon, Good Ol' JR. You got this.

related articles