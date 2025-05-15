Wrestling Legend Jim Ross Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross just revealed he's dealing with yet another health battle -- alerting his fans of his recent colon cancer diagnosis.

The 73-year-old AEW announcer shared the news on X on Thursday ... stating surgery will be scheduled in the next few weeks as he fights the disease.

"I appreciate your concern and support," Ross said.

Ross is a staple in the wrestling community -- he's a WWE Hall of Famer and has appeared in numerous promotions over several decades.

Unfortunately, he's had his fair share of medical issues ... and just last May, he opened up on an unexpected trip to the hospital for shortness of breath.

He also struggled with Bell's Palsy, skin cancer and went under the knife for his hip as well.

Despite his health issues, he's maintained a role on the mic for AEW's big events.

Toward the end of 2024, he said on his podcast he was trending in the right direction with his skin cancer ... saying, "Things are good over here."