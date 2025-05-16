Mark Cuban Leaving 'Shark Tank' After 14 Years

Mark Cuban is swimming away from the tank ... 'cause after 14 years, his final "Shark Tank" episode airs Friday night.

The businessman and television personality bid farewell to the hit ABC series on X Thursday, noting he will "miss it" but that it's "time to move on."

My last @ABCSharkTank is this Friday. Gonna miss it. But it was time to move on



Make sure to watch !https://t.co/4cou7yqIy9 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 15, 2025 @mcuban

MC first appeared on the entrepreneurial reality show in 2011 as a guest panelist before officially joining in 2012 ... and he has been a staple ever since.

Although sad for fans, his departure is no surprise -- Mark announced his plan to leave "Shark Tank" after its 16th season back in November 2023.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that while he absolutely loves being on the show, he wanted to take some time to soak up his kids' teen years before they head to college.

He reconfirmed his thoughts while speaking with People last fall, explaining the filming schedule for "Shark Tank" takes him away from his family in June, when his children are on summer break from school.

He noted ... "When they were young it was like, 'Okay, we're going to wait for Dad.' Now that they're teenagers, they aren't waiting for Dad at all, and in September they've just gotten back to school. I want to be there for that."

Mark has three kids with his wife, Tiffany Stewart -- daughters Alexis and Alyssa and son Jake.

His exit comes after KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky joined as a permanent potential investor on Season 16 of "Shark Tank." He served as a guest shark for several seasons before that.