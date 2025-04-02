Mavs Fan Says Phone Taken, Smashed After 'Fire Nico' Incident, Plans To File Police Report

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Dallas fan who screamed "Fire Nico" in Nico Harrison's face on Monday night says his phone was taken and thrown to the ground shortly after the incident ... and now, he tells TMZ Sports he's planning to file a police report over the whole ordeal.

Chris Taylor said the wild, phone-smashing scene went down at American Airlines Center during the Mavs' tilt with the Nets ... roughly an hour or so after he got in Harrison's grill and stated he should be canned.

Taylor told us team and arena officials approached him and were furious with him over his interaction with Harrison. He says later, a man who he believes was affiliated with them sat down behind him ... and got physical with him when he whipped out his phone to video the scene.

Taylor stated the guy grabbed him, took his phone and hurled it to the ground. He added that, thankfully, a new case prevented it from being destroyed.

He told us, though, when he went to report the incident to Mavericks staffers and arena guards -- nothing was done ... and he believes it's because they were all in cahoots with one another after his run-in with Harrison.

Taylor said he's going to cops soon to report what happened.

"I feel like a crime was committed and I feel like [the Mavericks] not doing anything is part of it," Taylor said. "I feel like it was a setup, to a certain extent."

"I feel like I'd be an idiot to not file a police report after what happened to me last night," he added.

Taylor said he has not heard from the Mavericks since the game's conclusion.

When we reached out to the team on Tuesday for comment, they did not get back to us.

Taylor -- the anti-Harrison fan who actually got into a previous altercation at American Airlines Center with Mark Cuban earlier this season -- said despite the issues, he's been getting "overwhelming support" from fans for speaking out against the franchise following the Luka Doncic trade.