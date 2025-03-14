Kendrick Lamar Name-Drops Luka Doncic On Playboi Carti's 'GOOD CREDIT'

Luka Doncic really is an L.A. guy now -- the Lakers' newest superstar was name-dropped in Kendrick Lamar's song with Playboi Carti!!

The Compton rapper -- currently riding high after his beef with Drake -- mentioned the Slovenian guard during his verse on "GOOD CREDIT," a track from Carti's new album, "I AM MUSIC."

In the song, K. Dot says, "The numbers is nothing, the money is nothing, I’ve really been him I promise, see Kenny been heavy out west and I carry the weight n****, I’m Luka Doncic."

It is a bit ironic, though ... as Doncic previously said Drake is one of his favorite artists.

The 6ix God also showed love one time by sharing a Mavericks jersey that read, "HookahDoncic".

Who knows -- perhaps after getting mentioned on a Lamar song will have Doncic rethinking his allegiances!!

Doncic has shown love to his new home since the historic trade between the Lakers and Mavericks ... even paying for fans' parking near the Crypto.com Arena for a game last month.

He also donated $500K to the L.A. wildfire victims.

