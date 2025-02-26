Luka Doncic Gifts Fans Free Parking Outside Arena For Lakers Vs. Mavs Game

Luka Doncic knows how to get on his new fan base's good side -- he hooked up Laker Nation with free parking for L.A.'s big matchup with the Dallas Mavericks!!

The dope gesture from Doncic (and Jordan Brand) was revealed before the Slovenian hooper's "revenge" game on Tuesday ... which marked the first time he lined up against his former team.

Just got free parking right across the arena lol shoutout Luka!!! Incredible stuff 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Nq5mVZkCx3 — GoldenKnight (@GoldenKnightGFX) February 26, 2025 @GoldenKnightGFX

Tons of spectators flocked to Crypto.com Arena for the tilt ... and some who drove to the venue were met with a pleasant surprise -- "Free Parking. Courtesy of Luka Doncic."

The lot was across from Tom's Watch Bar in LA Live, a popular sports bar in DTLA ... and the fans thanked their new player by sending sweet messages on social media.

"Just got free parking right across the arena lol shoutout Luka!!! Incredible stuff," one fan said.

Jordan understood Tuesday's assignment ... as the shoe giant also dropped a fitting ad to commemorate Luka's move to the City of Angels.

The fans got even more of a treat later on in the night ... as the Lakers took down the Mavs in a 107-99 effort, and Luka delivered a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Some big names witnessed the epic outing ... including, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mark Cuban, Michael Irvin and more.

Doncic spoke about playing against his former team after the game ... saying it's gonna take a while before he has closure of what happened with the trade.

"It's not ideal. But, I'm glad this game is over," Doncic said to the media.

