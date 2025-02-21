Luka Doncic Censored Out Of Dallas Mavericks Hype Video

Luka Doncic was once the face of the franchise, but now the Dallas Mavericks refuse to even show his mug -- with the team editing the Slovenian hooper out of a hype video weeks after trading him to Los Angeles.

The Mavs dropped a new promo on Friday to seemingly get heartbroken and shocked Dallas backers to care about the team again ... but the big takeaway was the fact that any clips featuring Doncic included lazy editing -- like turning his body into a shadow and throwing a logo over his face for good measure.

While the plan might have been to get folks to focus on the players still on the squad, the effort had the opposite effect ... as fans quickly shared screenshots to call the team out.

Others also made note of the fact Maxi Kleber -- who was included in the Luka to the Lakers deal -- was still visible in the video.

It's adding more insult to injury for the fans who still aren't over the blockbuster transaction ... and the team has faced criticism for ejecting outspoken supporters from games.