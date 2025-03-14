Shams Charania Says Phone Blew Up After Breaking Luka Doncic Trade, 300 Messages!

Play video content The Young Man and the Three

The Luka Doncic trade news blew up the internet ... and it apparently nearly broke Shams Charania's phone, too!!

ESPN's senior NBA insider joined "The Young Man and The Three" podcast this week and told the show's hosts, Kenny Beecham, Cam Johnson and Tommy Alter, that after he was first to report Dallas had jettisoned its superstar to Los Angeles -- his phone was "a mess."

"I had up to, like, 300 text messages," he said.

The scoop of a lifetime all went down back on February 1 just before midnight. Shams said he couldn't believe what he was hearing from his tipsters at first – but after confirming the story with five sources, he said he knew he had something seriously big in his lap.

Charania told the guys his hands were shaking and trembling as he prepped the post -- and when he finally pressed send to his 2.9 million followers, he said he couldn't get his phone to stop buzzing.

Most of the DMs, he said, wondered if he had been hacked ... and they came so fast and furious, he revealed his phone was "literally hot" to the touch.

Charania added that there were so many messages, he actually had to take phone calls from his laptop.

"It was f***ed up," he said.