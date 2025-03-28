Mark Cuban Rips New Mavericks Owners, I Was Supposed To Run Basketball Ops!

Dallas Maverick fans are still pissed about Luka Doncic getting traded to the Lakers ... but Mark Cuban is reiterating he had NOTHING to do with it -- claiming he was promised he'd maintain control of basketball operations when he sold the team, but that didn't happen.

Cuban -- who has a net worth of $5.7 billion -- took time to respond to a fan on Facebook who said he should be "run out of Dallas" as a result of the shocking transaction ... firing off in the comment section to defend himself.

He told the fan that when he sold the team 16 months ago to Miriam Adelson, he expected to run basketball operations for the squad, but "Someone obviously changed their mind."

"The NBA wouldn’t let me put it in the contract. They took it out. I thought [the Adelsons] would stick to their word because they didn’t know the first thing about running a team."

It lines up with what Cubes said earlier this month ... when he claimed he had no knowledge beforehand that something was in the works between Dallas and Los Angeles.

Gavin Mulloy -- the man who made the post -- told a local outlet he was shocked the billionaire hopped on his page.

"I found it extremely interesting that someone would jump into my Facebook post on my personal page, who I'm not even friends with," Mulloy said. "I never in a million years thought Mark Cuban was gonna jump in a Facebook thread and start answering questions."

Even though he didn't have a say in the trade ... Mulloy still believes Cuban isn't innocent.

"Cuban, Nico [Harrison] and the Adelson-Dumont combo are all to blame for this," he said.

Play video content 2/2/25 X/@Lakers