Devil Wears Prada Drummer's Fiancée Says He Died on Their 14th Anniversary

Daniel Williams was a "supportive and positive" soul who was celebrating his 14th anniversary on the day he died in a plane crash in San Diego ... this according to his fiancée.

Hannah Ray, longtime partner of The Devil Wears Prada Drummer, shared a loving message on Instagram about Daniel ... telling her followers that her life has fallen into shambles -- adding she can't imagine never seeing or touching Daniel again.

She calls Williams her best friend, partner and biggest fan ... adding they had the kind of love you may only find once in a lifetime.

Ray then reveals truly heartbreaking news ... revealing their story together began on May 22, 2011 -- and Daniel died on May 22, 2025, their 14th anniversary.

She finishes off her message by saying she'll miss Daniel every day ... adding she will "will do my best to be the best I can for [him] every day still."

We broke the story ... Larry Williams -- Daniel's father -- told us he was among the victims in the plane crash that occurred early Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood of U.S. Navy-owned housing. The crash led to a residential fire which injured several people and destroyed one home.