Brazilian Nuns Go Viral After Impromptu Beatboxing Session on TV

Play video content Pai Eterno

Here’s a holy remix you didn’t see coming -- two Brazilian nuns went viral after blessing us with an impromptu beatbox and dance sesh on live Catholic TV.

Sisters Marizele Cassiano and Marisa de Paula of the Copiosa Redenção congregation dropped a surprise track about their holy calling -- and let’s just say, it was less sermon, more of a spiritual slay.

There was a full-on routine -- Sister Marisa spit some serious bars while Sister Marizele got up and broke off some steps with the deacon. Praise be, it was a holy production!

The vibes were immaculate -- even host Deacon Giovani Bastos couldn’t resist. He jumped in, matching Sister Marisa’s slick moves, and before you knew it, they were all in full holy groove mode.

TBH, it's a breath of fresh air, especially from an institution that’s usually seen as out of touch with modern culture. However, the sisters have since made it clear this is all about beats with a purpose -- 'cause music’s a powerful way to reach struggling young people.