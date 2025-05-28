Kevin Costner Sued Over Alleged Unscripted ‘Horizon 2’ Rape Scene

Kevin Costner is being sued by a stunt performer for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation over a rape scene for the second part of his anthology series "Horizon: An American Saga" ... a scene she claims was unscripted.

Devyn LaBella filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Costner and the film's production companies after she says she was "the victim of a violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" directed by Costner on May 2, 2023, according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

LaBella -- whose other credits include "Barbie" and "American Horror Story" -- says she experienced no issues on set prior and even filmed a scheduled and rehearsed sexual assault scene on May 1 ... which is why she was shocked to stroll on to set the following day learning she would be subject to shooting another explicit scene.

The actress claims there was no contractually mandated intimacy coordinator present on set the day of May 2, and that Costner was very "hands on" and was "either involved in or fully aware of every single thing going on."

She alleges Costner instructed actor Roger Ivens during the unrehearsed scene, writing ... "Mr. Ivens violently rustled Ms. LaBella’s skirt up as if trying to penetrate her against her will" while "using his body and arms forcibly pinning [her] down," per Costner's orders.

The suit claims in June 2023 LaBella "began therapy to address symptoms stemming from her traumatic experience on the set of 'Horizon 2,' including intrusive distressing memories of the traumatic event, sleep disturbance, fears of intimacy, and anxiety, among others." The suit also says she felt "disposable" and "worthless" following the scene.

Furthermore, LaBella says she was retaliated against after she reported the experience to multiple individuals, including the intimacy coordinator and her stunt supervisors... alleging she was "blacklisted from subsequent employment opportunities on the 'Horizon' series and with production colleagues who were made aware of her complaints."

The suit accuses Costner and the associated production companies of acting "with malice, fraud, oppression, and in reckless disregard" of her rights ... and she's therefore seeking "general and compensatory damages in amounts to be proven at trial."

Costner's attorney Marty Singer told The Hollywood Reporter -- which first reported the case -- the lawsuit has "absolutely no merit." He also said Costner "always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously."