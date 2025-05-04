Kevin Costner Chats Up Mystery Woman at Raspoutine Night Club

Kevin Costner's more rolling stone than a 'Yellowstone' ... 'cause he's seemingly flirting with a women at bars -- and, we've got photos that show the whole interaction.

The actor was photographed inside Raspoutine Night Club in Los Angeles Saturday night ... getting close with a lady in the popular spot.

Check out the pics ... Kevin's hanging out around the dancefloor -- vibing to the music while the women around him shake it.

He seems to be having a good time, exchanging the odd word with his companions ... though he's not doing any breakdancing with wolves in case you're curious.

As you know ... Kevin went through a difficult divorce with Christine Baumgartner -- finalizing their split in February of last year. Kevin was forced to pay out thousands of dollars in child support to his ex, who has since become engaged to Josh Connor.

Kevin's moved on himself in recent months including a short tryst with singer-songwriter Jewel ... a relationship he always denied -- though they were spotted in close contact quite a few times.

BTW ... Kevin didn't leave Raspoutine with a woman -- instead he left with the venue's owner, Alexander Ghislain.