Christine Baumgartner Flashes Engagement Ring for First Time

Christine Baumgartner's rocking her engagement ring publicly for the first time since the big yes to Josh Connor ... showing off that shiny new bling as they headed out for a walk.

Peep the pics -- Christine’s ring is sparkling bright as she cozies up to Josh on a romantic stroll, proving she’s in a much better place less than a year after wrapping up her bitter divorce from Kevin Costner.

Josh, who was once a mutual pal of Kevin’s, made it clear once and for all, he’s all Team Christine now, with his arm casually draped around her and hers around his back -- with that fancy ring front and center.

Christine’s living the dream -- she’s not just gonna be a blushing bride again -- but she is still cashing in from her ex, Kevin!

Court docs revealed Kevin’s already forked over a $1 million lump sum to Christine, as per their prenup. But, no matter her new status, we also revealed her child support stays the same -- so he’ll still be shelling out $63K a month for their three kids.

They're sharing the parenting of 17-year-old Cayden, 15-year-old Hayes, and 14-year-old Grace.