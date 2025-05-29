Diego Maradona Death Case Declared Mistrial ... After Judge Appeared In Documentary

Diego Maradona's healthcare team, who allegedly neglected the soccer legend so badly he died, will NOT be found guilty in court -- at least not immediately -- after a mistrial was declared in an Argentine court.

The case against seven healthcare workers, charged with homicide with eventual intent, was derailed after one of the three judges overseeing the case, Julieta Makintach, was revealed to have appeared in a documentary that touched on Maradona's death.

Makintach stepped down earlier this week, but it wasn't enough to preserve the case. On Thursday, prosecutors were told they'd need to start all over.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

As for the charges, the medical team, including DM's neurosurgeon, allegedly neglected the ailing Maradona, who'd just undergone brain surgery, to such a degree that his heart gave out at just 60 years old.

Of course, Maradona is considered one of, if not the greatest soccer player of all time. He's a god in Argentina. His death in November 2020 sent shockwaves through the South American country.

Prosecutors allege the medical experts should've known Maradona was in bad shape, arguing he could've potentially been saved with proper care.

If convicted, the accused face a potential prison term between eight and 25 years.