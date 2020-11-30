Diego Maradona Protest Ignites Death Threats, Pro Soccer Player Claims

Breaking News

A female Spanish soccer player says she's getting death threats for protesting a tribute to Diego Maradona ... who she considered to be a pretty horrible person.

24-year-old Paula Dapena -- a midfielder for Viajes Interrías FF -- sat on the pitch with her back turned during a planned moment of silence for Maradona before Saturday's match. The rest of her team stood up.

Dapena told local media she felt it was "hypocritical" to honor Maradona ... just days after her league did not hold a moment of silence for domestic violence victims on Wednesday's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

FYI -- Maradona had been accused of domestic violence back in 2014, but he had adamantly denied ever striking a woman in his life.

#LoMásLeído La futbolista que se negó a respetar el minuto de silencio por Maradona: "Si no se guardó por las víctimas, no estoy dispuesta a hacerlo por un abusador" https://t.co/80sA6G6SNm — MARCA (@marca) November 30, 2020 @marca

"It [Maradona's death] totally overshadowed that day," Dapena said. "We went from putting the spotlight on the death of women due to this cause to talking only about Maradona and what an idol he was for everyone."

Dapena added, "For me, from a football standpoint, Maradona had spectacular skills and qualities. But as a person, he left a lot to be desired."

Maradona's personal issues are pretty well known -- drugs, booze, alleged mafia ties and much, much more.

Dapena now says the protest has led to terrifying ramifications ... claiming both she and her team are receiving death threats.

"It's not just me that has been harassed on social media but also my teammates," Dapena told AS. "We have also received death threats and messages such as 'I'm going to find your home address and go there and break your legs.'"

Dapena also called all of the responses "horrible" ... but added, "Keeping a minute of silence and paying homage to him is against me. I could not do it."

As we previously reported, Maradona -- widely viewed as one of the greatest soccer players ever -- died on Nov. 25 after he reportedly suffered a heart attack.