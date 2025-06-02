Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Comedian Fortune Feimster Breaks Silence on Divorce From Wife Jacquelyn Smith

Comedian Fortune Feimster is finally speaking out about her split from estranged wife Jacquelyn Smith -- weeks after TMZ spilled the tea on their breakup.

Fortune said in an IG post Monday they made the tough call to end the marriage a while ago -- they'd been separated for some time, but kept it private while navigating serious family health issues.

FF made it clear the split was totally amicable -- in a joint note signed by both her and Jacquelyn, they said they’re parting ways with love, looking back fondly and wishing each other nothing but the best moving forward.

TMZ broke the story back in April that Fortune was gearing up to file for divorce from schoolteacher Jacquelyn. As for what caused the split -- still a mystery.

The two go way back -- they started dating in 2016, got engaged in early 2018, and sealed the deal with an intimate wedding in October 2020.

