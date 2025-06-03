Fortune Feimster Files For Divorce ...

Comedian and actress Fortune Feimster is pulling the plug on her marriage to wife Jacquelyn Smith, officially filing for divorce in Los Angeles after more than four years of marriage.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Fortune filed earlier this week, citing the usual “irreconcilable differences.” The breakup appears to be amicable -- and there won’t be any financial fireworks thanks to a prenup the couple had in place.

The pair tied the knot in a pandemic wedding back in October 2020, after dating for several years. But after nearly a decade together, things have quietly come to an end.

Fortune confirmed the news on Instagram earlier this week, telling fans the split was mutual and rooted in love and respect.

Feimster -- who broke out on NBC’s "Last Comic Standing" in 2010 -- is best known for her role as Colette on "The Mindy Project" and her appearances on "The L Word: Generation Q." She’s also a powerhouse in stand-up, with multiple Netflix specials under her belt.