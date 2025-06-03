Mary Lou Retton 'In Good Spirits' After Arrest, Lawyer Refutes Vanishing Report

Mary Lou Retton's attorney is adamant the Olympic legend has not vanished following her DWI arrest last month ... in fact, the lawyer is adamant she's currently "in good spirits."

Edmund J. Rollo released a statement to TMZ Sports on Tuesday, insisting the Daily Mail's report that Retton's family had not "seen or heard from her" since her mid-May arrest was "grossly inaccurate."

"This report did not originate from Mary Lou's family, as the article stated," said Rollo, who was hired by Retton after prosecutors levied the misdemeanor DWI charge on her on May 17.

"Mary Lou is in good spirits and she is very appreciative of all of the support she has received."

As you know, Retton was taken into custody just over two weeks ago ... after authorities said they had suspected her of drinking and driving following a routine traffic stop.

Police said she reeked of booze and slurred her words. They also stated she had a container of wine in her passenger seat. Additionally, cops claimed she showed signs of impairment during all of her field sobriety testing.

Retton has yet to speak out publicly about the incident ... though Rollo said that could change soon.