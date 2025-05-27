Mary Lou Retton Charged With DUI

Mary Lou Retton was charged with DUI earlier this month, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Court records show the Olympic gold medalist was hit with the misdemeanor count in Marion County, West Virginia, following a May 17 arrest.

According to court documents we obtained, Mary Lou was initially stopped by cops after she had allegedly been driving her grey Porche "all over the roadway."

The docs state while she was being questioned by police officers, she reeked of booze and slurred her words. She also had a container of wine in her passenger seat, the docs noted.

Mary Lou allegedly showed signs of impairment during all of her field sobriety testing, and after cops said she refused blood alcohol content tests, she was placed in custody.

Court records show she was ultimately released on a $1,500 bond.

Mary Lou has not yet publicly commented on the matter.

It's the second time in roughly two years MLR has made headlines ... back in late 2023, her lengthy battle with pneumonia terrified her fans.

You'll recall, the former gymnast became so ill, she had to spend time in the ICU -- and at one point, her daughter asked for prayers after Mary Lou suffered a "scary setback."

She was able to eventually recover ... and in a January 2024 interview with Hoda Kotb she said her health had gotten so bad, she was nearly placed on life support.

A Spotfund created by her family to help her with medical bills raised nearly $500,000.