Tiffany Gomas Announces Exclusive Creator Account 2 Years After Viral Plane Video

The woman who went viral for her American Airlines flight meltdown is about to go wide for a whole new reason -- she's ditching the aisle seat to become a subscription-based content creator ... teasing her upcoming uploads with sizzling bikini selfies.

Tiffany Gomas announced Tuesday she's launching a Passes account that's "unfiltered," "unexpected" and "unapologetic" -- but there's a twist.

Before you get too excited ... Passes is not another OnlyFans platform -- which she was rumored to be joining. Passes is strictly SFW ... i.e., no explicit content allowed.

Tiffany's bio says she will be sharing BTS of her "chaos," which includes "work, workouts, pups, sports, shoes, & fits."

She also shows she doesn't take herself too seriously, alluding to the viral video by writing ... "Thanks for flying with me 💋."

If you want to give her page a try, she offers different tiers, with the cheapest at $9.99 a month, which includes direct messages, access to her wall, and merch.

Looks like she’s cooking up a whole lot -- and wants her fans to buckle up, kick back, and enjoy the wild flight. Even though she just announced the account, she's got posts up dating back to the Super Bowl, and Valentine's Day ... seems like she's been working on this for a while.

Her announcement comes just under 2 years after what Tiffany calls the "most embarrassing day" of her life -- when she was escorted off her flight from Dallas to Orlando for disruptive behavior and infamously calling another passenger "not real."

Her infamous "not real" rant had the internet spinning wild conspiracy theories -- claiming she saw something otherworldly that sent her into a psychotic break.

However ... she broke her silence about the incident a few months later in November 2023, admitting the disarming comment was a bunch of mumbo jumbo, and she had just gotten into a serious disagreement with another passenger.