'IG Famous' Model Kicked Off Plane Offered $25k Porn Deal After Freak-Out

The woman who declared herself "Instagram famous" while getting booted from a plane ... is about to get even more fame -- if she wants it, porn can be part of the equation too.

Morgan Osman -- the one-time "Bad Girls Club" cast member -- now has a somewhat lucrative offer on the table from XXX site CamSoda, which tends to focus on streaming POV of nude models.

In a letter sent to Morgan, and obtained by TMZ, CamSoda tells the IG model -- who made an epic exit from her flight -- she's a perfect fit for their brand, and they're willing to give her 5 figures to strip, live on cam.

A rep for the company writes, "Given your interest in being filmed, we here at CamSoda would love to have you broadcast yourself on our XXX platform. I’d like to formally offer you up to $25,000 to perform a one-hour-long cam show on our site."

CS says Morgan can show off her hot bod in whatever way she likes -- whether it's lingerie, bathing suits, a strip tease or just full birthday suit. Point is ... she'd have to show some skin.

No word on whether Morgan's seen the offer yet -- she hasn't responded.