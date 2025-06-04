Donovan McNabb Congratulates Saquon Barkley on 'Madden' Cover, Weighs In on 'Curse'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Donovan McNabb says Saquon Barkley landing the "Madden NFL 26" cover is "absolutely well-deserved" ... but breathe easy, Eagles fans -- the former face of the game tells TMZ Sports he doesn't believe in the infamous "curse" surrounding the honor.

We caught up with McNabb -- who graced the cover of the iconic series back in 2005 for "Madden NFL 06" -- and talked to him all about the running back joining him as the only other Philly great to receive the recognition.

McNabb believes the folks at EA Sports would have made the right call in either Barkley or quarterback Jalen Hurts ... especially after what they were able to accomplish in winning a Super Bowl this past season.

"I think for the Philadelphia Eagles organization, it's always a good thing when you have a representation of your organization and the success that you've had, especially leading into the next season," McNabb said ... adding he's a huge fan of what Barkley has done so far in his career.

Not only is Barkley's dominance big for the Eagles, McNabb pointed out it'll have an impact on all running backs ... as it's a reminder of just how important success at the position is to the passing game.

As for being the "Madden" guy, McNabb opened up on what it was like for him ... saying it puts players on another level of popularity -- which also comes with more expectations.

But Barkley shouldn't be hesitant about getting "cursed" -- McNabb, who underwent season-ending surgery to repair a sports hernia during his cover year, told us he doesn't believe in that talk ... and he thinks there's proof it's a bunch of nonsense.

"For Saquon, I think this is one [thing] he doesn't have to focus on," McNabb said. "I believe with that, and just continue to grind and get ready for a new season and hopefully the same outcome."