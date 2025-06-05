Phillies' J.T. Realmuto Takes Nut Shot After Foul Tip, Leaves Game

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto needed all the ice after taking a foul tip to his family jewels ... a blow so fierce, it forced him out of Wednesday's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The painful moment went down in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Phils' contest up North -- Bo Bichette made contact with a pitch ... but unfortunately for the catcher, the ball went right toward his crotch.

Here is the play where JT Realmuto got hurt, it is very disturbing pic.twitter.com/UknUWghtvq — Philly sports complex (@philly_complex) June 5, 2025 @philly_complex

The impact led Realmuto to bend over in serious pain ... and after a few minutes, he got up and hobbled off the diamond.

Rafael Marchan took his spot behind the plate for the remainder of the game ... which ended up going the home team's way -- the Jays took it with a 2-1 result.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Realmuto was getting medical attention after the game ... but claimed the player was adamant he's actually experienced worse blows and would be checked out again before Thursday's outing.

Pitcher Mick Abel also weighed in on the incident ... saying, "I don't really know how it feels but I can imagine it’s extremely painful."