Paige DeSorbo Reveals She's Not Returning to 'Summer House'

Paige DeSorbo's packing up her Hamptons suitcase for good -- after 7 seasons on "Summer House," she says it's finally time to shut the door on that chapter.

The reality star got real on her IG Story Thursday, calling "Summer House" one of the most rewarding chapters of her life -- bad decisions and all -- but says it’s time to officially move on.

Paige thanked fans for riding shotgun through all the chaos -- and teased that this isn’t the last you’ll see of her. So buckle up ... seems like she’s just getting started.

Paige definitely made her mark -- joining in S3, turning into a "Summer House" staple, popping up on "Winter House," and sparking a Bravo romance with Craig Conover along the way.

Things with Craig hit the skids and officially ended in December -- and a few months later, Paige shut down cheating rumors on her "Giggly Squad" podcast, making it clear she wasn’t the bad guy.