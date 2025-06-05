'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi Says She Broke Fiancé Slade Smiley's Penis

Now this is breaking news -- literally. During the dramatic new "Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 19 trailer ... Gretchen Rossi is coming clean about her extra rough sex life with fiancé Slade Smiley.

In a no-holds-barred confession, the reality star claims she broke her partner's penis -- even trying to recreate the moment by eagerly bending her finger down while noting ... "Like this!"

Lies, love, and a lot coming to light. Another juicy season of #RHOC arrives July 10th 🍊 pic.twitter.com/oCYsx1Ve8Z — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 5, 2025 @BravoTV

Slade didn't seem bothered by the X-rated confession ... nodding his head to confirm his manhood did, in fact, snap like a twig in the heat of the moment.

No word on if he needed medical intervention ... but by the amused grin on his face, it appears the love injury didn't keep him out of the game.

Bravo released the scorching new trailer Thursday ... and it's full of piping hot tea, with Gretchen even accusing fresh-faced Tamra Judge of cheating.

Play video content Instagram/ @tamrajudge

It appears Gretchen claims to have proof, as Emily Simpson is heard exclaiming ... "There's audio of them having sex?!"

Fans will have to tune in to uncover the dirt ... 'cause Tamra immediately shuts down the rumor.

There's also a fiery face-off between Katie Ginella and Shannon Beador, with Shannon cutting their confrontation by stomping away after alleging ... "What you did is illegal. We're done!"