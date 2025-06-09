Fan Dies After Falling From Upper Level During Nations League Final

A soccer fan attending the Nations League Final has tragically passed away after falling from an upper level of the stadium in Munich.

The incident happened on Sunday, during the Spain vs. Portugal clash at Allianz Arena.

The fan tumbled roughly 26 feet onto some seating below as the teams were in the first period of extra time ... and while medical staff raced to render aid -- he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

"Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time," UEFA officials said in a statement.

Despite Portugal's win in a penalty shootout, defender Nuno Mendes said the fan's death "casts a pall on our victory today."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I would like to express my condolences to the family of the fan that died," Mendes said.

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez added, "We're mourning the fan who died. It's very sad news."