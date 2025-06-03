John Brenkus, 'Sport Science' Host, Died By Suicide, Medical Examiner Says

John Brenkus -- the host of the Emmy-award winning show "Sport Science" -- died by suicide last week, the Virginia Department of Health, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner tells TMZ Sports.

Brenkus' family announced the passing to the public on Sunday -- writing in a statement on X that Brenkus "had been battling depression."

"John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025," they said. "His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

Brenkus created "Sport Science" in the early 2000s ... and it gained global popularity following its move to ESPN, as fans adored the unique look it gave into the way world-class athletes perform at elite levels.

Brenkus' death shook the sports world ... with many, including his former colleague Adam Schefter and one of his friends Marcellus Wiley, taking to their X pages to remember him.

Brenkus was just 54 years old.