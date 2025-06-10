Mary Lou Retton Says She’s 'Deeply Sorry' After DUI Arrest
mary lou retton 'deeply sorry' ... After DUI Arrest
Mary Lou Retton is speaking out for the first time since her DUI arrest last month, issuing a heartfelt apology and vowing to make meaningful changes in her life.
In a statement shared on Tuesday, the former Olympic gymnast says, "I take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry."
The 57-year-old went on to say she's "determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life."
She appeared in court on Tuesday and entered a no contest plea to a first-time, non-aggravated DUI charge. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
As we reported ... Retton was arrested on May 17 in West Virginia after police suspected her of drinking and driving following a routine traffic stop. Police said she reeked of booze and slurred her words. They also said she had a container of wine in her passenger seat and showed signs of impairment during all of her field sobriety testing.
Her attorney, Edmund J. Rollo, said she "asks for privacy as she moves forward with her personal and professional life."