Mary Lou Retton Says She’s 'Deeply Sorry' After DUI Arrest

Mary Lou Retton is speaking out for the first time since her DUI arrest last month, issuing a heartfelt apology and vowing to make meaningful changes in her life.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, the former Olympic gymnast says, "I take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry."

The 57-year-old went on to say she's "determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life."

She appeared in court on Tuesday and entered a no contest plea to a first-time, non-aggravated DUI charge. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine.

As we reported ... Retton was arrested on May 17 in West Virginia after police suspected her of drinking and driving following a routine traffic stop. Police said she reeked of booze and slurred her words. They also said she had a container of wine in her passenger seat and showed signs of impairment during all of her field sobriety testing.