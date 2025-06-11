'Teen Mom' Mackenzie McKee Secretly Marries in Courthouse Wedding

Mackenzie McKee is officially off the market -- tying the knot with fiancé Khesanio Hall in a quiet courthouse ceremony weeks before giving birth to their twin daughters ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to a marriage license obtained by TMZ, the "Teen Mom" star got married on April 11 at a courthouse in Bradenton, Florida.

The couple did a good job keeping the wedding under wraps until fans began speculating something was up when Mackenzie recently posted a hospital photo showing her bracelet labeled "Mackenzie Hall."

The newlyweds welcomed twin girls at 31 weeks -- with baby Ja’Kharie arriving first, followed by Ja’Meikah.

Mackenzie and Khesanio’s love story unfolded on "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter," with the couple getting engaged during a May 2024 episode.

Now, they’ve taken the next step -- both as partners and new parents!